Anil Ambani Group loses Rs 13,000 crore in 4 days; blames LT Finance, Edelweiss Group for stock fall

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group companies on Friday said that illegal, motivated and unwarranted actions by L&T Finance and Edelweiss group is responsible for nearly 55 per cent drop in market capitalisation in just 4 trading days.

"A few NBFCs, substantially L&T Finance and certain entities of Edelweiss Group, have invoked pledge of listed shares of Reliance Group and made open market sales of the value of approximately Rs 400 crore from February 4 to February 7, 2019," Reliance Group said in a filing to a Bombay Stock Exchange.

Reliance Group companies which are listed on exchange include, Reliance Capital Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd.

The group further alleged that illegal, motivated and wholly unjustified action by the above two groups has precipitated a fall of Rs 13,000 crore, an unprecedented nearly 55 per cent, in market capitalisation of Reliance Group over just these 4 short days, causing substantial losses to 72 lakh institutional and retail shareholders, and harming the interests of all stakeholders.

The purported exercise of rights to enforce the security is illegal and excessive, and against the process and requirements of the respective borrowings' documentation, Reliance Group stated.

There is no adverse impact of RCOM bankruptcy proposal on the group companies, it added.

On February 1, Reliance Communications had filed for bankruptcy to resolve its debt position. As of March 2017, the company owed banks USD 7 billion. The decision has come after the telco failed to take necessary approvals from lenders and DoT to conclude its deal with Reliance Jio.

