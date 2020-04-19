Cognizant suffers Maze ransomware attack, clients face disruptions

IT firm Cognizant, which is one of the largest tech and consulting companies in the Fortune 500, has been hit by the Maze ransomware. The ransomware targeted Cognizant employees as well as some of its clients. Cognizant stated that it has deployed its own internal security along with cyber defense firms to contain this incident.

"Cognizant can confirm that a security incident involving our internal systems, and causing service disruptions for some of our clients, is the result of a Maze ransomware attack," Cognizant posted on its website.

"Our internal security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defense firms, are actively taking steps to contain this incident. Cognizant has also engaged with the appropriate law enforcement authorities," Cognizant added.

Maze ransomware was first observed last year in May. In October 2019, it became more aggressive and more public. According to TechCrunch, Maze not only spreads across a network, infecting and encrypting every computer in its path, it also exfiltrates the data to the attackers' servers where it is held for ransom. If a ransom is not paid, the attackers publish the files online. The FBI also privately warned businesses in December of an increase in Maze-related ransomware incidents.

