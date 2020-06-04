UK on Vijay Mallya extradition: Further legal issue need to be resolved, says British High Commission

Amid ongoing speculation over extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, the British High Commissioner has reportedly said that there is a further legal issue that needs to be resolved before the beleaguered liquor baron sent back to India.

"There is a further legal issue that needs resolving before Mallya's extradition can be arranged. Under United Kingdom law, extradition cannot take place until it is resolved," British High Commission spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

On being asked about when Vijay Mallya can be extradited, the spokesperson said that the matter is confidential and "we cannot go into any detail". "We cannot estimate how long this issue will take to resolve. We are seeking to deal with this as quickly as possible," he added.

The UK authority, however, maintained that there is no change in the extradition status as yet. The

The deadline for the UK Home Office Secretary to sign extradition documents expires on June 11, 2020, as per the Extradition Act.

Last month, Vijay Mallya lost his final extradition appeal against extradition in the UK courts and he has to be extradited within 28 days. As per the Extradition Act, the deadline for the UK Home Office Secretary to sign extradition documents expires on June 11, 2020.

However, there has been no communication from UK authorities on this matter so far.

On Wednesday, there was intense speculation said that the extradition documents of Mallya had been signed and the liquor baron may land in Mumbai anytime soon. However, government sources refuted the report, saying that India is yet to receive any official communication from the authorities in the United Kingdom.

There is also a strong speculation that Mallya, wanted in India in the Rs 9,000 crore loan default case involving 17 banks, may have already applied for political asylum. But sources said that neither the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) nor the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had received any communication from the UK Home Office. The Indian High Commission in the UK hasn't received any concrete information either, the report said.

Experts say that as Mallya has exhausted all legal options to avoid extradition, he's left with two options: he either gets asylum or approaches the European Human Rights Court. If Mallya gets asylum on political grounds, he can stay in the UK for as long as he wants - given the treaty between India and Britain doesn't change, or unless he flouts any conditions.

By seeking asylum, the liquor baron can also delay the extradition further, since the UK Home Office won't take a decision on it until one is made on his asylum plea.