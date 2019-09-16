General Motors teams up TCS for future vehicle engineering

General Motors (GM) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have entered into a new partnership under which the IT major would support the leading automaker in future vehicle engineering across global markets.

As part of the agreement signed on Monday, TCS will acquire certain assets at the GM Technical Center - India (GMTC-I), in Bengaluru, and will partner with GM, supporting its global vehicle programs with engineering design services over the next 5 years.

"Over 1,300 employees of GMTC-I will transfer to TCS, including teams focused on propulsion systems, vehicle engineering, controls development, testing, creative design and special projects," TCS said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The transaction and handover are expected to be completed by the end of September.

Commenting on the development, GM Vice President Electrification, Controls, Software & Electronics, Dan Nicholson said: "TCS has been an outstanding partner for 16 years. We are pleased to evolve our partnership even further, as we work to deliver on our commitment to create a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion."

"We are delighted to elevate our long-standing relationship with GM to a strategic partnership. TCS is excited to be part of GM's efforts in next-generation mobility, helping them design and engineer world-class vehicles that set new benchmarks in the driving experience, safety and emissions," said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, Engineering and Industrial Services Practice, TCS.

GMTC-I Vice President Engineering and Operations, Brian McMurray said the design and engineering centre in Bengaluru had contributed to several innovations in GM's global vehicle portfolio over many years.

"As a result of our new partnership, the design and engineering teams in Bengaluru will continue to play an important role in GM's core business. This partnership will make both companies stronger: GM will benefit from the scale and cross-sectoral knowledge of TCS, while TCS will benefit from the influx of world-class engineering talent," McMurray said.

Established in 2004 in Bengaluru, GMTC-I contributes to GM's global programs, across propulsion systems, vehicle engineering, controls development, testing, creative design and special projects. It houses a design studio and an engineering centre with state-of-the-art, in-house electronics hardware and software testing and validation infrastructure.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

