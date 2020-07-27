IndiGo to impose steeper salary cuts, CEO Dutta to take 35% cut

IndiGo is planning to impose steeper salary cuts from September. implement steeper pay cuts from September. CEO Ronojoy Dutta's is also expected to take a 35 per cent salary cut, CNBC TV18 reported citing unidentified sources. Hit hard by the hit hard by ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has adversely impacted its financial performance, it would be IndiGo's second round of pay cut.

According to the report, the airline has asked all senior vice presidents and above have been asked to take a 30 per cent pay cut. The cut of pilots' salaries has been increased to 28 per cent.

In May, IndiGo initiated 20-25 per cent pay cuts for senior staff, including pilots. It also started a graded leave-without-pay programme for all its employees until July. Earlier there were reports that IndiGo wrote an email to its pilots informing them of 5.5 days of leave without pay. Moreover, the Gurugram-based airline also slashed salaries of under-training transition captains and transition first officers by over 45 per cent.

Apart from IndiGo, various other airlines such as Vistara, AirAsia India, among others have also announced a slew of measures to cut down on costs amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

