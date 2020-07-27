Coronavirus update: COVID-19 tally crosses 14 lakh-mark; nearly 50,000 fresh cases in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases soared 49,931 in just one day, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 14,35,453 on Monday. This is the fifth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

The death toll climbed to 32,771 with 708 new fatalities in the last 24 hours till Monday at 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India's recovery tally stands at 9,17,568 and there are a total of 4,85,114 active cases.

As many as 31,991 patients have recuperated from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent.

The total number of COVID-19 tests has crossed the 16 million mark in the country. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,68,06,803 samples have been tested up to July 26 with 5,15,472 samples being tested on Sunday.

The country's COVID-19 numbers had surpassed 13 lakh three days ago. Since July 2, India added 8 lakh new cases of corona infections.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has increased to 3,75,799 with 9,431 fresh cases. With 267 new deaths, the state's toll has climbed to 13,656. Coronavirus cases have reached 2,13,723 lakh in Tamil Nadu with 6,986 new cases. The state reported 85 fatalities in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 3,494.

Andhra Pradesh on Monday registered 7,627 cases in just a day, taking its total tally to 96,298. Karnataka recorded 5,191 COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours and its tally stands at 96,141, including 58,417 active cases.

With record one-day increase of 1,110, coronavirus case tally in Gujarat reached 55,822. The state recorded 21 new deaths, taking the tally to 2,326.

Meanwhile, Delhi has now reached the 10th spot in terms of active cases. The COVID-19 recovery rate reached nearly 88 per cent on Sunday. Delhi has 1,30,606 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,14,875 have either recovered, migrated or have been discharged, and has reported 3,827 deaths.

Here are state-wise coronavirus case tally

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -324

Andhra Pradesh- 96,298

Arunachal Pradesh -1,158

Assam- 32,228

Bihar-39,176

Chandigarh-887

Chhattisgarh-7,450

Dadra Nagar Haveli-914

Delhi-1,30,606

Goa-4,861

Gujarat- 55,822

Haryana- 31,332

Himachal Pradesh-2,176

Jammu and Kashmir-17,920

Jharkhand-8,275

Karnataka-96,141

Kerala- 19,025

Ladakh-1,285

Madhya Pradesh-27,800

Maharashtra-3,75,799

Manipur-2,235

Meghalaya-702

Mizoram-361

Nagaland-1,339

Odisha-25,389

Puducherry-2,786

Punjab-13,218

Rajasthan-35,909

Sikkim-545

Tamil Nadu-2,13,723

Telengana-54,059

Tripura-3,900

Uttar Pradesh-66,988

Uttarakhand-6,104

West Bengal-58,718

