Coronavirus update: COVID-19 tally crosses 14 lakh-mark; nearly 50,000 fresh cases in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases soared 49,931 in just one day, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 14,35,453 on Monday. This is the fifth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.
The death toll climbed to 32,771 with 708 new fatalities in the last 24 hours till Monday at 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India's recovery tally stands at 9,17,568 and there are a total of 4,85,114 active cases.
As many as 31,991 patients have recuperated from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent.
The total number of COVID-19 tests has crossed the 16 million mark in the country. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,68,06,803 samples have been tested up to July 26 with 5,15,472 samples being tested on Sunday.
The country's COVID-19 numbers had surpassed 13 lakh three days ago. Since July 2, India added 8 lakh new cases of corona infections.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has increased to 3,75,799 with 9,431 fresh cases. With 267 new deaths, the state's toll has climbed to 13,656. Coronavirus cases have reached 2,13,723 lakh in Tamil Nadu with 6,986 new cases. The state reported 85 fatalities in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 3,494.
Andhra Pradesh on Monday registered 7,627 cases in just a day, taking its total tally to 96,298. Karnataka recorded 5,191 COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours and its tally stands at 96,141, including 58,417 active cases.
With record one-day increase of 1,110, coronavirus case tally in Gujarat reached 55,822. The state recorded 21 new deaths, taking the tally to 2,326.
Meanwhile, Delhi has now reached the 10th spot in terms of active cases. The COVID-19 recovery rate reached nearly 88 per cent on Sunday. Delhi has 1,30,606 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,14,875 have either recovered, migrated or have been discharged, and has reported 3,827 deaths.
Here are state-wise coronavirus case tally
Andaman and Nicobar Islands -324
Andhra Pradesh- 96,298
Arunachal Pradesh -1,158
Assam- 32,228
Bihar-39,176
Chandigarh-887
Chhattisgarh-7,450
Dadra Nagar Haveli-914
Delhi-1,30,606
Goa-4,861
Gujarat- 55,822
Haryana- 31,332
Himachal Pradesh-2,176
Jammu and Kashmir-17,920
Jharkhand-8,275
Karnataka-96,141
Kerala- 19,025
Ladakh-1,285
Madhya Pradesh-27,800
Maharashtra-3,75,799
Manipur-2,235
Meghalaya-702
Mizoram-361
Nagaland-1,339
Odisha-25,389
Puducherry-2,786
Punjab-13,218
Rajasthan-35,909
Sikkim-545
Tamil Nadu-2,13,723
Telengana-54,059
Tripura-3,900
Uttar Pradesh-66,988
Uttarakhand-6,104
West Bengal-58,718
