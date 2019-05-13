Inox Leisure's profit jumps 16% to Rs 133.53 crore in FY19; revenue rises to Rs 1,692.18 crore

INOX Leisure (INOX) has closed financial year 2018-19 on strong note as the multiplex chain operator reported growth in both top and bottom line when compared to last fiscal. The country's leading multiplex chain has reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 133.53 crore for the year ended March 31, 2019, compared to Rs 115.29 crore in the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 15.82 per cent.

"Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,692.18 crore versus Rs 1,348.12 crore in the financial year 2017-18," INOX said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The net profit before tax (after exceptional items) almost doubled to Rs 199.07 crore in FY19, as compared to Rs 97.65 crore in FY18, the company said.

INOX reported strong balance sheet with gross debt of Rs 110 crore, while net debt stood at Rs 96 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) of the company surged 46.91 per cent to Rs 309.15 crore as compared to Rs 210.43 crore in the previous year.

In January-March quarter, the company posted a 16.90 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 48.12 crore as compared to Rs 57.91 crore in the same quarter last year.

The total income from operations, however, increased to Rs 478.84 crore in Q4FY19 from Rs 323.61 crore in Q4FY18, up 47.96 per cent year-on-year.

The operating profit for the March quarter surged 121 per cent year-on-year to Rs 97.36 crore and as against Rs 43.88 crore in same quarter last year.

Inox Leisure, a part of Inox Group, operates 141 properties (583 screens and 137,365 seats) located in 67 cities across India.

Follwing the earnings announcement, shares of Inox Leisure were trading at Rs 309.60 apiece, up 0.73 per cent, against previous close level of Rs 307.35.

