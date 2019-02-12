Leaked email about Airbus helicopter has no Rafale connection: Reliance Defence to Rahul Gandhi

Reliance Defence on Tuesday said the 'proposed MoU' mentioned in a leaked email cited by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his fresh allegations on the Rafale deal was about Airbus Helicopter and had no connection with the fighter jet contract.

"Purported email being referred by the Congress Party is regarding the discussion between Airbus and Reliance Defence regarding Civil and Defence Helicopter Programs under 'Make in India," Reliance Defence Spokesperson said.

Rejecting Rahul Gandhi's claim that its Chairman Anil Ambani had prior information of the Rafale deal, Reliance Defence said that the discussion on proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) was clearly with reference to cooperation between Airbus Helicopter and Reliance.

"It had 'no connection' whatsoever with government to government agreement between France and India for 36 Rafale aircraft," the company said.

Rahul Gandhi has been constantly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged corruption in the Rafale deal. Earlier on Tuesday, he threw yet another barb at the PM unveiling a copy of an email purportedly referring to Anil Ambani's visit to France before the Prime Minister's visit and alleging that the references in the email were about Rafale.

He released to the media an email dated March 28, 2015 purportedly written by Nicolas Chamussy, Executive Vice President Space Systems - Airbus Defence and Space, to three recipients with the subject line 'Ambani'.

The Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group company said that it is in public domain that Airbus Helicopter has partnered with Mahindra for the Military Helicopter Program. Also, for the record, MoU for Rafale aircraft was signed between France and India on 25 January 2016 and not in April 2015, it added.

The company further stated that from the above, it is evident that the facts are being deliberately twisted and reality being ignored.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar