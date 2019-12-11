Meet N Srinath, the frontrunner for Tata Trusts CEO position

N Srinath, managing director, Tata Teleservices has reportedly emerged as the prime candidate to lead Tata Trusts. Srinath is likely to become the next CEO of India's largest public charitable organisation. Tata Trusts is the largest shareholder in Tata Sons Ltd with a 66% stake.

57-year old Srinath who is an old-timer from the Tata group is likely to take charge in early 2020. He is expected to be offered CEO's position unlike R Venkataramanan who held the post of managing trustee.

Srinath emerged as the top choice for the CEO post by a three-member committee, headed by Ratan Tata. He joined the Tata Group in 1986 and has also served Ratan Tata as his executive assistant.

Besides his current post at Tata Teleservices, Srinath is also in the board of Tata Communications.

Born in the year 1962, Srinath holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT (Chennai) and a Management Degree from IIM (Kolkata), specialising in Marketing and Systems.

He has held several positions in Project Management, Sales & Marketing, and Management in different Tata companies in the ICT sector over the last three decades.

Srinath was appointed as Tata Teleservices Ltd's managing director on February 1, 2011. He is also a Director of Tata Communications Ltd., Tata Industries Ltd. and is also an Independent Director of Honeywell Automation India Ltd.

