NCLT clears ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000-crore bid to takeover Essar Steel

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the Rs 42,000-crore takeover bid for Essar Steel from ArcelorMittal. The appellate authority, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), had directed NCLT on February 28 to take a call on ArcelorMittal's bid by March 8.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Essar Steel has already approved ArcelorMittal's bid for Essar Steel.

Earlier, on January 29, NCLT Ahmedabad had rejected the debt settlement proposal put forth by the shareholders of Essar Steel saying the offer violates Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The NCLT had said that Rs 54,389-crore offer by Essar Steel Asia Holding, which was much higher than the ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000-crore bid, is not maintainable as the only way to make a proposal is through Section 12A. Essar Steel Asia Holding is owned by the Ruias.

Essar Steel owns a 10-million-tonne steel mill in Gujarat.