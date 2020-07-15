Nita Ambani gives her first speech in Reliance AGM; here's what she said

Chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani spoke for the first time at a Reliance Annual General Meeting on Monday. Nita talked about how Reliance Foundation has contributed in India's fight against coronavirus pandemic.

She started her speech by saying, "As I speak to you for the first time ever in a Reliance AGM, I feel a profound sense of humility and gratitude. All of us have witnessed the unprecedented pain, uncertainty, and suffering that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing".

Reliance Foundation's Mission Anna Seva which was launched during the pandemic has provided free cooked meals to over 5 crore Indians so far, Nita Ambani said. Nita Ambani added that 2,400 volunteers and 80 local partners distributed the meals.

She added that Reliance Foundation has continued to supply PPEs and masks as part of its effort to help the nation fight COVID-19.

"In record time, we turned around our manufacturing facility to produce over 1 lakh PPEs and N95 masks every single day," Nita said at the 43rd Reliance AGM. She added that, "Within days of the coronavirus outbreak, we set up India's first 100-bed exclusive COVID-19 Hospital in Mumbai, in just two weeks. Today, this facility has 250 beds".

She expressed her gratitude to employees and volunteers who have helped Reliance Foundation in the fight against the COVID outbreak. She added that "Using Jio's digital power, we aim to make affordable healthcare and quality education accessible to every Indian".

She also said that Jio was providing digital connectivity to over 40 crore individuals, empowering over 30,000 organisations to work from home and lakhs of students to learn from home.

Nita Ambani also informed that Reliance Foundation was celebrating its 10th year of 'Transforming Lives' across India.

Additionally, Nita Ambani promised to digitally distribute coronavirus vaccine in every nook and corner in the country after it gets launch.

"I assure you, as soon as the corona vaccine becomes available, we will volunteer by using the same digital distribution and supply chain, to ensure that the vaccine reaches every nook and corner of our country," Nita Ambani said.

On Monday, Nita Ambani's husband and PIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed Reliance Industries' 43rd annual general meeting.

He announced Google has picked up 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 33,737 crore.

