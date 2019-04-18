SpiceJet to induct 27 planes after Jet Airways suspends operations

SpiceJet Ltd will induct a total of 27 planes in two weeks to deal with the capacity reduction in the industry after Jet Airways suspended its operations.

The airline Chairman & MD Ajay Singh said Thursday that SpiceJet will induct six more Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease. In addition, the airline will soon introduce 16 Boeing 737 planes and five 90-seater Bombardier Q400 planes. All these inductions total up to 27 aircraft at SpiceJet now.

"We are taking all possible proactive measures to deal with the sudden reduction of aviation capacity in the Indian market. SpiceJet continues to work closely with the government and regulatory authorities to help minimise passenger inconvenience. We will induct as many as 27 planes in a record time of less than two weeks and are hopeful that these inductions will help considerably ease the pressure situation," Singh said in a statement.

SpiceJet has submitted an application to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for a no-objection certificate (NOC) to import the planes.

The airline hopes to add these aircraft in its fleet within the next two weeks.

The airline's shares also jumped as much as 15 per cent a day after Jet Airways suspended all operations indefinitely as it ran out of funds Wednesday.

SpiceJet currently operates 516 flights daily on an average to 60 destinations (51 domestic and 9 international). SpiceJet at present has a fleet of one B737 freighter, 48 Boeing 737 and 27 Bombardier Q-400s.

