Veteran industrialist BK Birla passes away in Mumbai

Veteran industrialist and chairman of Century Textiles and Industries, Basant Kumar Birla (BK Birla), the grandfather of Kumar Mangalam Birla, reportedly died in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Birla, 98, is survived by his daughters Jayshree Mohta and Manjushree Khaitan, while his son Aditya Vikram Birla, father of Kumar Mangalam Birla, died in October 1995.

The youngest son of philanthropist Ghanshyam Das Birla, B K Birla tap into opportunities in sectors such as cotton, viscose, polyester and nylon yarns, refractory, paper, shipping, tyrecord, transparent paper, spun pipe, cement, tea, coffee, cardamom, chemicals, plywood, MDF Board.

Basant Kumar played a key role in a slew of business initiatives and had been active in business since the age of 15. He started his career as the chairman of Kesoram Industries.

He was also the chairman of the Krishnarpan Charity Trust, which runs an engineering college named BK Birla Institute of Engineering & Technology. He also established Birla Public School in Qatar and the Birla College of Arts, Science & Commerce in Kalyan near Mumbai, according to a profile available online.

(With PTI inputs)

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar