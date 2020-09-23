Walmart to hire 20,000 seasonal workers ahead of holiday season

Walmart will be hiring 20,000 seasonal staff members to prepare for an expected surge in online shopping ahead of the holidays in the US. This will be Walmart's first large seasonal hiring in five years.

A variety of positions are available, the company said, such as order fillers and power equipment operators. Starting hourly pay will range from $15.75 to $23.75 based on location, position, and schedule.

The world's largest e-commerce giant said that employment will begin immediately upon hiring and continue through January 1. However, Walmart said many seasonal workers will have a chance to convert to regular employment. According to cnbc.com, Walmart said it will stretch Black Friday sales throughout the holiday season.

Walmart has filled more than 500,000 new jobs since March this year across its stores and supply chain to meet the demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart is anticipating trends that began during the pandemic to continue over the shopping season. For instance, it said, people's holiday wish lists may reflect their new and simpler routines. They may ask for items like exercise equipment since they aren't going to the gym.

Other companies that are also preparing for the online shopping rush in America are--FedEx, Flowers.com and Michaels. FedEx will hire 70,000 workers and Flowers.com will add 10,000 staff. Amazon is yet to announce its holiday plan.

