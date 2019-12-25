Yamuna Expressway case: CBI books former CEO, 20 others in Rs 126 crore scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it has initiated investigation into the Yamuna Expressway scam and has filed a case against former CEO PC Gupta and 20 others. The Uttar Pradesh Government had recommended CBI probe into the alleged irregularities worth Rs 126 crore in the purchase of large areas of land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway project.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government alleged that PC Gupta in connivance with officials of YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) and other employees purchased 57.15 hectares of land in seven villages of Mathura at cost of Rs 85.49 crore. This land was sold at a very high cost to authority which resulted in a loss of Rs 126 crore to YEIDA.

In July, the UP government recommended CBI investigation in the matter. The CBI got permission from the central government to probe the case in October this year.

The case was earlier registered at Kasna police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Sources claims that the senior officials of YEIDA along with the other officials of different government and private department, involved in purchase of land for the expressway are under scanner of probe agency. Few 'sham companies' are also under investigation by the agency as it is suspected that these companies were used to route and divert money.

The CBI is expected to conduct searches at the official and residential premises of named accused. As per sources, all the accused will also be called for questioning in this case.

Yamuna Expressway project was started by Mayawati in 2009 and inaugurated by Akhilesh Yadav in 2012. The 165 km expressway connects Noida with Agra.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar