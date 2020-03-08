YES Bank crisis: Rana Kapoor sent to three-day ED custody till March 11

A Mumbai court has sent YES bank founder Rana Kapoor to three-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate as part of the probe in a money laundering case against him. Kapoor was arrested under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) around 3 am today, as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe, the agency said. He was arrested from his Ballard Estate in Mumbai after 20 hours of grilling by the ED. The agency says Kapoor's wife Bindu and daughters -- Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor -- are allegedly linked to some companies to which the suspected "proceeds of crime" have been traced.

The ED, in its report to the court, stated how a Rana Kapoor-led company inflated the value of a property worth Rs 40 crore to Rs 735 crore. The loan was taken from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL). The company was also owned by his daughters, Radha and Roshni Kapoor. The agency on Saturday had also questioned them, along with Radha's husband Aditya Khanna, in the case. As per the agency, his wife Bindu Kapoor is the director in as many as 18 companies, while his daughters, Roshni and Radha, hold top posts in 23 and 20 firms, respectively.

On Saturday, the agency widened its probe in the case as the premises of Kapoor's three daughters in Delhi and Mumbai were searched to gather more information and evidence. The case against Kapoor is linked to the scam-hit DHFL as the loans lent by the bank to the company allegedly turned NPAs, they said. A Rs 600-crore worth loan extended by the DHFL to an entity is also at the centre of the ED probe, officials said. The central agency is also probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of loans to some corporate entities and the subsequently alleged kickbacks reportedly received in his wife's accounts.

Other alleged irregularities are also under the agency's scanner including the one related to the alleged PF fraud in the Uttar Pradesh power corporation, they added. The ED action came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

With PTI inputs

