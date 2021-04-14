9 out of 10 companies look to fill roles internally amid Covid-19: LinkedIn

Nine in 10 or 93 per cent companies in India are looking to fill roles internally. When hiring internally, the top three skills that companies look for are good communication, problem solving skills and time management, as mentioned in LinkedIn Future of Talent Report 2021.

The report stated that internal mobility, data-led hiring and improving employee experience will be in focus in 2021 for employers. "As signals of a second wave accentuate India's remote working needs, the report shows that HR will play an even bigger role in determining the future of talent as 9 in 10 companies agree that HR will now play a key role in helping organisations streamline their business, shape their strategy, and hire more efficiently, even beyond COVID-19," stated the report.

COVID-19 pandemic has introduced significant internal shifts within companies, stated LinkedIn in its report. As per the report, 93 per cent or nine in 10 companies are looking to fill roles internally post-COVID. Seven in 10 companies are hiring internally to gain an insider's perspective or sense of progress.

As many as 91 per cent companies in India use data to make informed talent-hiring decisions while 53 per cent frequently use data to map skills with open position requirements. Nine in 10 companies are merging roles to reduce talent acquisition costs and for effective hiring.

The LinkedIn report stated that the rate of attrition increased 1.5 times in 2020 with employees battling long hours and remote work. Companies are now planning to upgrade the capabilities of their workforce. As much as 95 per cent of companies in India have learning and development programmes to help upskill and prepare employees for the future.

"As remote work continues to disrupt the way we work, HR will play a greater role in helping companies absorb new hiring trends to build the future of talent. In 2021, India will see more companies merge roles, upskill their employees, and hire internally to maximise business growth without expanding operational costs. Data-led hiring practices will also play a critical role in helping companies engage with their employees, attract the right talent, and hire more effectively in 2021. It's evident that companies today are realising that businesses succeed when their people succeed," says Ruchee Anand, Director, Talent and Learning Solutions, Linkedin.

The report said that top skills that are looked at for employees while hiring internally are good communication skills, problem solving skills, time management, strategic thinker, and leadership skills.

HR professionals are also encouraging companies to prioritise employee experience and keep their remote staff engaged. More than eight in 10 or 85 per cent companies in India are holding more engagement activities to keep employees inspired and connected with their teams.

More and more companies in India are hiring remote staff as compared to other APAC countries.

