Mukesh Ambani security scare: Jaish-ul-Hind claims responsibility, demands money from RIL chairman

Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for planting an explosives-laden SUV outside Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

The organisation, which is unknown and unheard of, said in a message on the Telegram app, that the vehicle outside Ambani's house was "only a trailer" and "a big picture is yet to come."

"The brother who placed the SUV near Ambani's house has reached the safe house. This was just a trailer, and the big picture is yet to come (sic)," Jaish-ul-Hind said in the message.

On Thursday, February 25, an SUV with unassembled gelatin sticks, a letter, and a fake number plate was found parked on Carmichael Road near Ambani's house 'Antilia'. Mumbai Police has already registered an FIR in the case and launched a manhunt to track down the people who abandoned the vehicle.

Reports suggest that the registration number displayed on the SUV matches the registration number of the vehicle in Mukesh Ambani's security detail. Police have already seized the SUV for further investigation.

Jaish demands from Mukesh Ambani

Jaish-ul-Hind has demanded money through bitcoin from Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) Chairman. The message has also challenged the investigative agencies saying, "stop us if you can." It further addresses the Ambanis and says, "Next time the SUV will ram into your ... kids' car if you don't agree to the demands now."

"You (Ambanis) know what you have to do, just transfer the money regarding what we have told you earlier," the message added.

A threat letter for Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani was also recovered from the SUV found outside their home.

The same terrorist organisation claimed responsibility for the blast outside the Israel Embassy attack in Delhi.

"As for the agencies, we dare you to stop us. You could do nothing when we hit you under your nose in Delhi. You tied up with Mossad and yet you failed miserably. By the permission of Allah you will fall again and again," said the message.