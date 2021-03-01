Amit Shah receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The Union Minister was vaccinated at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram by a team of doctors led by Dr Naresh Trehan, according to reports.

Since the BJP is in full election mode, Shah has been holding public rallies and conducting meetings in states that are going to have legislative assembly elections in the next couple of months. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in August last year and was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for several days.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. "Got my jab. For the curious, it was #Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely," said Jaishankar in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive by getting the first dose of the vaccine himself. The PM took the Covaxin vaccine which has been developed by indigenous firm Bharat Biotech. Modi was administered the vaccine at the AIIMS, Delhi.

The second phase of the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive began on March 1. After vaccinating 1.5 crore health care and frontline workers during the first phase, in the second phase people above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities would be administered the vaccine. Registrations on the Co-WIN 2.0 platform began at 9:00 am on Monday.

