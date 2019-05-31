Around 7 people detained for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' near Mamata's convoy

Around seven people were detained today for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan during West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's motorcade in the turbulent Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district on May 30.

Yesterday, in a video, which has gone viral on the social media, some men were seen shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' as Banerjee's motorcade was passing through the Bhatpara area.

Further, in the video, an infuriated Banerjee came out of her car and asked her security officials to note down the name of the men. Banerjee reprimanded all those men who were chanting slogan and said, "they are BJP people and criminals from outside of Bengal."

Banerjee fruther said, "What do you think of yourself? You will come from other states, stay here and abuse us? I will not tolerate this. How dare you all abuse me? All of your names and details will be noted down."

After the Chief Minister got into her car, the men again chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Later, addressing the protest programme at Naihati, Banerjee said some BJP workers came in front of her car and abused her verbally.

"Is this democracy?," she asked.

Bhatpara area had recently been a scene of violence between the BJP and the TMC since the declaration of the poll results.

The area is the stronghold of the newly-elected BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had defected to the saffron party from the TMC weeks before the Lok Sabha election. Singh defeated TMC's Dinesh Trivedi in the polls.

