Ayodhya verdict: MEA briefs foreign diplomats on SC's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit ruling

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Saturday called and briefed all heads of diplomatic missions on the Supreme Court's (SC) Ayodhya verdict.

Confirming the meetings with the MEA to India Today, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in India Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos said India asserted that it was an "internal" matter but the historical background of the issue had to be clarified.

"Although it is definitely an internal issue of India, we are very appreciative of the line of communication that MEA is having with all of the diplomatic corps by giving us a heads up and informing us as well as fully explaining the historical background behind this decision and that all layers of justice were followed before taking such decision" Ambassador Castellanos said as he spoke on behalf of the diplomatic community.

Also Read: Ayodhya Case Verdict: 'We believe in unity in diversity', says PM Modi on SC ruling

The meetings with diplomats took place in separate regional blocks by the MEA on Saturday evening where the ministry secretaries and heads of various divisions briefed them (diplomats) about the Ayodhya verdict.

"We can fully and better understand the historic proportion of this ruling by the Indian Supreme Court and the fact that all layers of justice were followed to reach this verdict," Dean of the Diplomatic Corps told the news channel.

Also Read: Ayodhya verdict: Section 144 imposed in J&K; schools, colleges to remain shut ahead of SC's ruling

Pakistan's leaders earlier on Saturday critiqued the Ayodhya verdict after which the MEA had put out a brief response.

"We reject the unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by Pakistan on the judgment of the Supreme Court of India on a civil matter that is completely internal to India," MEA official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while responding to Pakistan.