Seemanchal Express mishap: The accident reportedly took place in Sahadai Buzurg at 3:58am on Sunday morning.

Bihar train accident LIVE updates: 6 dead, 24 injured as Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derail
Bihar train accident: In a major train mishap, at least six people died while as many as 24 people were injured after 11 couches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Vaishali district of Bihar. The accident reportedly took place in Sahadai Buzurg at 3:58am on Sunday morning. East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar was quoted by PTI saying that one general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches -- S8, S9, S10 -- and four more coaches have reportedly derailed, resulting in the death of at least six people on the spot.

The train (12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express) was reportedly running at full speed when the accident occurred. Though the team of doctors and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) were rushed to the spot, locals alleged that officials did not reach the spot in time. The Railways has also rushed in an accident relief train to help the victims.

9.05AM: 3 out of 11 coaches had capsised during derailment of the Seemanchal Express. Watch here

8.57AM: All passenger trains on this route have been cancelled following the Seemanchal Express derailment.

8.51AM: The rescue operation by the NDRF teams is underway; locals living in the nearby areas are also extending all possible help.

8.49AM: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the administration to provide all kind of assistance.

8.46AM: At least 6 people are reported to dead but officials suspect more deaths.

8.44AM: "We are focusing on rescue and relief operations right now," says Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Director General PR (Rail).

8.39AM: Railways officials are saying the train incident might have happened due to 'decoupling' of the train, but more clarity on the cause of the mishap is yet to be revealed.

8.15AM: Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers for Seemanchal Express derailment.

