Health ministry issues travel advisory over novel coronavirus outbreak in China

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory for Indians travelling to China, in particular, Wuhan city, in wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in China. As per government data, a total of 41 confirmed cases have been reported in China while a person has also died due to the virus outbreak.

The mode of transmission is unclear as of now but the clinical signs and symptoms are mainly fever and difficulty in breathing. However, there is little evidence of significant human-to-human transmission so far.

Although, as per the World Health Organisation's risk assessment, the risk for the global spread of novel coronavirus is low, travellers should still follow simple health measures, a government statement said. Also, if you feel sick in the country, you should seek medical attention promptly, it added.

"If you feel sick on a flight while travelling back to India, inform the airlines' crew and seek mask. You should also avoid close contact with family members or fellow travellers. Follow the directions of the airline crew while disembarking. If you feel sick in a span of one month after return from China, report the illness to the nearest health facility and also inform the treating doctor regarding your travel history," it added.

Here are a few suggestions for China travellers: