Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V gets govt's nod

The Centre on Monday granted approval to Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik-V for restricted use in India, as per sources within the drug regulator's office.

Although sources have confirmed that Russia's Sputnik V has been granted approval for restricted use in the country, an official statement is yet to be issued.

Developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik V is the third COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) after Covishield and Covaxin.

Also Read: India badly needs Sputnik V in fight against COVID-19

The SEC held a meeting on Monday to consider Sputnik V's application for emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India.

Hyderabad-based pharma giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories had last week sought the Centre's nod for the vaccine to be used in India.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) joined hands with Dr Reddy's in September 2020 to carry out clinical trials of Sputnik V in India.

The RDIF has also inked deals with several Indian pharma companies, including Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Virchow Biotech, and Stelis Biopharma, for the production of vaccine doses.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccine: Drug regulator seeks additional data from Dr Reddy's on Sputnik V

The Russian jab has an efficacy rate of 91.6% and is carrying out its phase-3 clinical trials in Belarus, UAE, India, and Venezuela, according to Sputnik-V's website.

As more and more states flag shortages of coronavirus vaccine doses, the Centre has pressed the accelerator to expand vaccine production manifold.

With a manufacturing capacity of 850 million doses in India, Sputnik V will prove to be a major shot in the arm in the fight against coronavirus.