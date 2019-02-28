Cabinet approves Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that Union Cabinet has approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, a move which will bring persons living in remote and inaccessible areas under reservation ambit.

"Once the Ordinance is issued, it would pave the way for bringing persons residing in the areas adjoining international border within the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining actual Line of Control," Arun Jaitley said.

This was a long-pending demand of the people living in remote areas as they have historically faced economic distress and socio-economic backwardness.

The Cabinet has also approved amendment to the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) order 1954 by the way of Constitution (Application to Jammu & Kashmir) amendment order, 2019.

This will provide 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections, which includes Scheduled Castes, Schedule Tribes, in educational institutions and government job in addition to the existing reservation in Jammu and Kashmir.

