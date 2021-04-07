Centre allows COVID-19 vaccination drives at workplaces from April 11

Union Health Ministry, in a letter to states and union territories, has suggested that COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at government and private workplaces. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked additonal chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries in health department of states and UTs to initiate due consultations with public and private sector employers and management to prepare for workplace coronavirus vaccination drives.

Vaccination centres at workplaces may be launched across states and UTs from April 11, Bhushan stated.

From April 1, 2021, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has been extended to all citizens aged 45 years or above. A substiantial portion of population above 45 years of age is employed in the organised sector and works in government and private offices, manufacturing or services, Bhuhsan noted.

"In order to increase the access of vaccine to these populations, COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at workplaces (both public and private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these work places with an existing COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC)," Bhushan wrote.