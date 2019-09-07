Chandrayaan-2 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation from ISRO at 8 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru at 8am in the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram losing contact with ground stations. According to Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India's Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram began final descent towards the moon and lost contact with ground control around 2.1 km above the Moon's surface. The snag occurred minutes after the module began the fine braking phase of its descent to the unexplored lunar South Pole. However, ISRO said that it is not sure whether the lander crash landed or not. The space agency added that it is presently analysing the data available with it to ascertain the reason behind the snag and the findings will be made public on a later date.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru to witness the landing Chandrayaan 2, boosted the morale of the ISRO scientists.

Also Read: Chandrayaan 2 hits a snag! ISRO loses contact with lander Vikram 2.1 km above Moon's surface

Follow all the updates from Chandrayaan 2's landing LIVE on BusinessToday.In:

7:45 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is proud of our scientists. "They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be," Modi said in a tweet.





India is proud of our scientists! Theyâve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!



Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

7:40 am: PM Modi said that i will interact with our hardworking space scientists at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru at 8 AM this morning.