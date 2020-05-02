Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Women Jan Dhan account holders to get second Rs 500 instalment from May 4

The women Jan Dhan bank account holders will start getting the second installment of Rs 500 from May 4. The banks will allow customers whose account number ends with 0 and 1 to withdraw the money on Monday, according to the staggered withdrawal plan laid down by the government for May. On March 26, the government announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 500 to women Jan Dhan account holders for the next three months, beginning April.

"Instalment of Rs.500 for the month of May has been sent to the bank accounts of PMJDY women beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package," Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda tweeted on Saturday.

The fund transfer plan has been staggered over a period of five days to avoid rush at bank branches. The customers with account numbers ending with 0 and 1 can withdraw money on Monday. The ones with account numbers ending with 2 and 3 can withdraw on May 5. Similarly, the bank account holders with numbers 4 and 5 on May 6, numbers 6 and 7 can do so on May 8 and numbers 8 and 9 on May 11, respectively. The beneficiaries can withdraw money at any bank branch on any day at their convenience after May 11.

In April, as many as 20.05 crore women Jan Dhan account holders received Rs 500 each in their accounts as the first installment. The total disbursement under the head was Rs 10,025 crore as on April 22. In March, the government announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package aimed at providing a safety net for those hit the hardest by coronavirus lockdown, along with insurance cover for frontline medical personnel.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: 2,293 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, biggest jump after lockdown extension

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: Donald Trump hints at imposing new tariff on China for mishandling virus outbreak