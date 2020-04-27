PM Modi hints at coronavirus lockdown extension, says follow 'Do Gaz Doori'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video meeting with state Chief Ministers, on Monday said that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has yielded positive results. He indicated that the lockdown may continue in the parts of the country worst affected by the infection. He reiterated that that social distancing is the most effective way of fighting against COVID-19 and by complying with the mantra of 'do gaz doori', people can protect themselves.

"The lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months," he said. This was the fourth such interaction of the Prime Minister with the CMs, the earlier ones had been held on 20 March, 2 April and 11 April, 2020.

Highlighting the importance to enforce guidelines strictly in the hotspots, especially in the red zone areas, PM Modi said that the efforts of the states should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones.

Here are the 10 takeaways from the crucial meeting of the PM Modi with the Chief Ministers:

Prime Minister underlined that the lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months. Comparing with other countries whose situation was almost similar at the start of March, he said that India has been able to protect many people due to timely measures. He, however, forewarned that the danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance. He indicated that lockdown may continue in parts of the country worst affected by the coronavirus infection and asked the CMs to prepare state-wise exit policy in view of their red, orange and green zone. On the state of economy, he said that it is relatively good and one should not worry about it. "We have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID -19," he said, adding that emphasis should be given on the usage of technology to utilise time to embrace reform measures. He also emphasised on the significance of ensuring that more people download the 'Aarogya Setu' app to bolster the efforts of the country in the battle against COVID-19. "We have to be brave and bring in reforms that touch the lives of common citizens." The PM also suggested that people associated with universities can be integrated on devising ways to fight the pandemic and strengthen research as well as innovation. On the issue of bringing back Indians who are overseas, he said that this has to be done keeping in mind the fact that they don't face inconvenience and their families are not under any risk. Prime Minister also urged Chief Ministers to factor in the changes in weather - advent of summer and monsoon - and the illnesses that can potentially come in this season, while strategising ahead. The Chief Ministers praised the leadership of the Prime Minister during this period of crisis, and also highlighted the efforts undertaken by them in containing the virus. Four of nine Chief Ministers at the meeting advocated for the extension of lockdown, while five said that it should end. They spoke about the need to keep a close vigil on international borders, and also on addressing the economic challenge and ways to further boost health infrastructure. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the need to enforce lockdown so that maximum lives are saved.

By Chitranjan Kumar

