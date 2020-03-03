Hyatt Regency in Delhi warns coronavirus patient dined at restaurant

The Hyatt Regency Delhi has asked its staff to go on a self-quarantine procedure for 14 days after they discovered that an individual who dined at their La Piazza restaurant on February 28 has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The hotel has since started precautionary operational protocols, undertaken deep-cleaning measures in the restaurant, colleague lockers and all the public areas, restaurants and meeting spaces across the hotel.

"All colleagues who were present at the restaurant on February 28, 2020, have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Hyatt Regency Delhi has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building," said Julian Ayers, Area VP and General Manager, Hyatt Regency Delhi.

"We are committed to caring for our guests and colleagues, as their safety and wellbeing remain a top priority," stated the hotel.

Hyatt also said in their statement that they do not have any cases of COVID19 among their colleagues so far. Hyatt Regency also said that they are monitoring the situation and are following the guidelines and protocols recommended by international and local authorities.

This development comes after two schools in Noida - Shiv Nadar and Shriram Millennium schools -- were shut over coronavirus fears. On Monday two individuals in Delhi and Telangana were detected positive for coronavirus. The Delhi individual's child is a student in Shriram Millennium school and they had attended a birthday party on Friday.

