Coronavirus: 'Shut my companies but still paying employees,' says Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya has said that all his companies in India have ceased manufacturing amid the coronavirus crisis and have still not laid off any employees. He also said that it is important to stay safe and maintain social distancing which can only be achieved by staying at home.

In a tweet, the liquor baron said, "Indian Government has done what was unthinkable in locking down the entire Country. We respect that. All my Companies have effectively ceased operations. All manufacturing is closed as well. Yet we are not sending employees home and paying the idle cost. The has to help"

Mallya also stated that he had made repeated offers to pay 100 per cent of the amount Kingfisher Airlines had borrowed from the banks. He said, "Neither are Banks willing to take money and neither is the ED willing to release their attachments which they did at the behest of the Banks." Mallaya wishes that the Finance Minister would listen to him in times of this crisis.

Vijay Mallya was chairman of United Breweries (UB) Group which has diverse interests in brewing, distilling, real estate, biotechnology and information technology.

On Tuesday, the UK High Court is scheduled to hear an appeal from Mallya against his extradition to India on charges of money laundering and fraud, amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

