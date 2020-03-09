Coronavirus update: PM Modi cancels Dhaka trip after 3 cases reported

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has canceled his planned trip to Dhaka which was scheduled March 17. This development happens a day after three coronavirus cases were confirmed in Bangladesh resulting in the Bangladeshi government calling off the centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's(father of Bangladesh) birth.

PM Narendra Modi was expected to travel to Dhaka on March 17. The meeting was scheduled in the midst of growing concerns in Bangladesh over CAA and the proposed NRC.

Out of the three cases confirmed cases two had a travel history from Italy as per authorities. To contain the spread of the virus, the Bangladesh government had decided to cancel the celebrations for Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's centenary birth anniversary on March 17.

Kamal Abdul Chowdhury, the Chairman of the Celebration Committee told India Today that the planned celebrations have been postponed or will be scaled down due to public health concerns over COVID-19.

"We have redesigned the event....it's a year-long celebration. The celebration will continue throughout the year but we will avoid large public gatherings ...Since we have many smaller events later in the year, foreign dignitaries have the option of attending later," he said.

According to reports, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the celebrations in a private ceremony without any public present.

Earlier in the month, PM Modi's visit to Brussels to hold a summit meeting with the European Union was also postponed because of public health concern over coronavirus outbreak.

Forty cases of COVID -19 have been confirmed in India thus far. The latest confirmed case is a 3-year-old in Kerala. The child had a travel history to Italy. As of Monday, 3,380 people across the world have died because of COVID-19 and over 110,000 have been infected.

