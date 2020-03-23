Coronavirus Update: PM Modi praises Air India for 'outstanding' rescue efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday to praise the rescue efforts undertaken by Air India. Modi in his tweet said Air India 'has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity.' Modi retweeted Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweet that highlighted the efforts of the Air India crew while evacuating 263 Indians, mostly students from coronavirus-hit Rome. The rescue operations carried out in Rome were led by Captain Swati Rawat and Captain Raja Chauhan. Air India's Boeing 777 was utilised in this herculean rescue operation.

Extremely proud of this team of @airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/I7Czxep7bj â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

This, however, is not the first time that the Modi government has shown appreciation for Air India crew members and pilots involved in coronavirus related rescue operations.

In the second half of February, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had handed out Letters of Appreciation to 68 pilots involved in the rescue operations to evacuate stranded Indians in Wuhan. These letters of appreciation were personally issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While appreciating the efforts of the Air India pilots in the Wuhan rescue operation, Puri said, "We are proud of the intensive commitment shown by the Air India team to bring home their countrymen in spite of very trying conditions in the epidemic-hit Wuhan."

