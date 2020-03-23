Coronavirus update: PM Modi expresses anguish at people not taking lockdown seriously

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish at people not taking lockdown seriously as a safety measure in his latest tweet. PM Modi also appealed to the state governments to ensure that safety measures to counter COVID-19 spread are implemented thoroughly.

à¤²à¥à¤à¤¡à¤¾à¤à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤­à¥ à¤­à¥ à¤à¤ à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¤à¤­à¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤²à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤à¤ª à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤à¤¾à¤à¤, à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤à¤¾à¤à¤, à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤­à¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤°à¥à¤§ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤µà¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

The prime minister's appeal comes after videos of people celebrating on the streets went viral on social media. Instead of self isolating, people were out in groups on the roads across different parts of the country. PM Modi had called for a janata curfew on Sunday from 7am to 9pm. He had also told people to step out on their balconies and doors to pay respect to medical staff and others who were fighting coronavirus on the frontline.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, around 15 districts have been put under lockdown by the state government whereas in Maharashtra, prohibitory measures have been put in place in Mumbai, Thane and Pune till March 31. In Uttar Pradesh, however, the lockdown diktat is applicable till Wednesday, i.e., March 25.

Also read: Coronavirus update: 15 UP districts locked down till Wednesday

Also read: Coronavirus: Prohibitory orders imposed in Mumbai, Pune, Thane till March 31

Not only UP and Maharashtra, Delhi and Kolkata are also under lockdown. Metros and other transportation facilities shall remain suspended till March 31. Only essential services like dairies, chemist shops, petrol pumps, and grocery shops for public convenience will remain unaffected.

Also read: Act boldly, act now to check coronavirus spread: P Chidambaram

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live updates: Take legal action against violators, Centre tells state govts