COVID-19 in Delhi: Cinema halls, malls, metros labelled 'super spreader' areas, no public gatherings on festivals

Delhi government has classified cinema halls, malls, metros and religious places as 'super spreader' areas amid rising COVID-19 cases. The state government has instructed officials to intensify surveillance and enforcement of COVID-19 safety regulations in these areas.





The Delhi government has also prohibited public congregations, celebrations and gatherings on festivals like Holi, Navratri, Shab-e-Barat, etc to curb the spread of coronavirus. According to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev's order, "All authorities concerned will ensure that public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, etc shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/public parks/markets/religious places etc in NCT of Delhi."

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to conduct random COVID-19 testing at the Delhi airport and all railway stations in the national capital. According to a Delhi government official, "Since there are festivals coming, experts and lieutenant governor stressed the need for more caution and regulation. It was decided that the government will start random testing at the Delhi airport and all railway stations. Passengers coming from states with high incidences of COVID-19 cases will also be the main focus of such random testing. But others will also be checked."

Delhi's COVID-19 cases peaked to more than 6.49 lakh while 6.34 lakh patients have recovered. Total 10,967 people have succumbed to the contagion so far whereas there are 4,411 active cases in the national capital. The state government will also ramp up its vaccination drive wherein the authorities will prioritise economically weaker sections since they can't access digital platforms to register themselves to get vaccinated.

