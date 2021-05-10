COVID-19 vaccination: Covaxin stock in Delhi to last a day, Covishield for 3-4 days

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the national capital has Covaxin stock for only one day, while Covishield stock will last for up to four days only.

"Covaxin doses can last up to one day only, while Covishield doses can last up to three to four days," Jain told reporters after reviewing preparations at Guru Teg Bahadur COVID Care Centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in central Delhi.

Delhi has so far received 5.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for 18-44 age group category, and over 43 lakh doses for people above 45 years of age, and healthcare and frontline workers, according to government data released on Sunday.

Around 39 lakh doses have been administered in the national capital so far.

Till Sunday evening, Delhi had 4.65 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines available for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers, while 2.74 lakh doses were available for 18-44 age group.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also sought more vaccines from Centre and said the national capital has stock only for three-four days. "We have placed orders with companies, but I think central government is allocating the vaccines because we get letter from Central government about the stock that we would get in a month," he said.

Kejriwal had written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday seeking uniform price for COVID-19 vaccines supplied to Centre, state governments and private sector. He had also asked the Centre to actively monitor and supervise manufacturing of vaccines by the private players so that "supplies in adequate quantities are made to all state governments".

Delhi on Monday reported 319 more COVID-19 fatalities and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, with a positivity rate of 19.10 per cent. Kejriwal said the government is increasing oxygen beds in Delhi to prepare for the third wave and considering the pace at which infrastructure is being scaled up, the national capital will be able to deal with even 30,000 daily cases in the next wave.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also continued his attack on the Centre for lack of COVID-19 vaccines and claimed the Centre has allowed only 3.5 lakh doses of vaccines for the national capital in May despite the government placing orders for 1.34 crore doses with manufacturers. He again questioned the Centre on export of 6.50 crore of vaccine doses as several states suffer supply woes.

