Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to hold review meet with top govt officials today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with key ministers and officials on Sunday, May 23, to assess preparations to deal with the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

The high-level meeting will be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil Aviation, and Earth Sciences ministries, among others.

Cyclone Yaas is expected to aggravate into a very severe cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to impact Odisha and West Bengal.

The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has said a low-pressure area forming over the east-central Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into another powerful cyclonic storm and close in on the north Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh coasts around May 26.

The Indian Navy, on Saturday, put on standby four warships and several aircraft to cope with the likely impact of Cyclone Yaas that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Eight flood relief teams and four diving teams have been placed in Odisha and West Bengal to supplement existing resources, the Indian Navy said.

"Naval aircraft are kept ready at naval air stations INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial survey of the affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required," the Indian Navy said in a statement.