Delhi air pollution: AQI worsens to 'very poor' again; Chandni Chowk, Noida in 'severe' category

The air quality in Delhi worsened on Wednesday and dipped further on Thursday morning. At 9:30 am on Thursday, Delhi's AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' category, while some parts of the Delhi-NCR region witnessed thick smog worsening the air quality to 'severe' category.

The overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 340, which falls in the 'very poor' category. The air quality in the capital was recorded at an overall 269 on Wednesday morning, which was in the 'poor' category. Delhi University North Campus that recorded 301 AQI on Wednesday has dipped to 388 which is at the higher end of the 'very poor' category. IIT Delhi air quality was also 'very poor' at 311. Chandni Chowk is severely affected by air pollution with AQI touching 465, which is at the higher level of the 'severe' category.

Noida was also covered in a thick blanket of smog on Thursday morning. The AQI was at 417, which is in the 'severe' category. Gurugram fared better than both Delhi and Noida. The AQI there was recorded at 303, which is in the lower end of the 'very poor' category.

As anticipated, the air quality had started dipping on Wednesday. One of the primary reasons behind the spike in pollution is the calm surface wind that is not of much help in dispersion of pollutants. Additionally, the stubble burning count has also increased significantly over the past week.

According to weather experts, fresh western disturbance is expected to increase the wind speed in Delhi and improve the air quality.

