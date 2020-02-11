Business Today
Delhi election results 2020: Best memes on Twitter as AAP sails to victory

Delhi election results: Twitterati posted hilarious memes on the micro-blogging site as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cruised past the majority mark as per early trends

Last Updated: February 11, 2020
Delhi election result: The counting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday

Delhi election results: As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seen taking a big lead in Delhi election 2020, netizens are taking to social media with hilarious memes. The counting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has comfortably crossed the majority mark as per early trends, while the BJP is ahead in 20 seats.

The national capital witnessed a 62% voter turnout in Delhi election 2020 as against a 67.12% participation in 2015 Assembly elections.

As the counting for Delhi election 2020 is underway, here's how the Twitterati are reacting on the micro-blogging site:

