Delhi-Gurgaon border sealed; only essential services, goods allowed as coronavirus cases rise

The Haryana government has sealed the Delhi-Gurgaon border to restrict entry of people from outside the district. The new restrictions come two days ahead of the lifting of the nationwide lockdown. The border has been closed from 10am on Friday and will remain shut till further orders. The restriction will be reviewed on a periodic basis.

All border check posts and police nakas will undertake the strict restrictions. These checks at the Delhi-Gurgaon (Gurugram) border will be done under the supervision of a magistrate and under continuous video surveillance.

The Haryana government has only allowed essential services and goods as well as some government officials to cross the Delhi-Gurgaon (Gurugram) border. Officers from Ministry of Home, Finance, Defence, and Department of Post, Disaster Management, National Informatics Centre, FCI will be exempted.

People with restricted movement passes authorised by officers of Centre or Haryana government, ambulances, vegetable and milk supply, LPG/oil tankers, ATM cash vans and such similar essential goods and services have been exempted from the restriction.

"Purely transit logistics movement of essential/non-essential items on Nation Highways or State Highways for cargo/raw material/finished goods, however, such vehicles shall not be allowed to halt in the territory of Gurugram district," adds the order.

Delhi: Vehicles make a queue at Delhi-Gurugram border. Cross border transit into Gurugram will be prohibited from 10 am today. Only vehicles involved in the movement of essential goods & services and certain government offices are exempted. pic.twitter.com/0MPyzAOsTI - ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

The Haryana government has also asked Gurgaon (Gurugram) residents who are working in Delhi to ask their employers for temporary accommodation in order to avoid cross-border transit. The order said that if Delhi-Gurgaon border movement is unavoidable then the travellers must download the Aarogya Setu app and must undergo thermal and symptomatic screening at the border before entering the city.

The government has also added that any violation of the restriction at the Delhi-Gurgaon (Gurugram) border will invite criminal proceedings under relevant sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code. These restrictions have been put in place after 46 people in Sonipat, Faridabad and Jhajjar who were tested positive were traced back to Delhi.

