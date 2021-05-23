COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi extended till May 31

Delhi lockdown has been extended by another week, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday. The COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital will now be in place till 5 am on May 31 even as cases have continued to plunge.

While announcing the lockdown extension in Delhi till May 31, CM Kejriwal said unlocking in the national capital in a phased manner may begin after May 31 if the cases continue to fall.

"If COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in the coming days, we will begin to unlock Delhi in a phased manner from May 31," he said.

Addressing a virtual media briefing, Kejriwal said the COVID positivity rate has dropped to 2.5% in the national capital, whereas, it was 36% back in April. He added that if the coronavirus cases continue to plunge, "the Delhi government will unlock the city in a phased manner."

CM Kejriwal further stated that the lockdown in Delhi was required so that the gains made following much struggle are not lost. He noted that he was holding discussions with vaccine manufacturers to make sure the vaccine was available in the national capital, and affirmed that his government was ready to pay any amount for it.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 1,600 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.