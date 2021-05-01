Delhi government extends COVID-19 lockdown by 1 week

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the lockdown in national capital will be extended by one week.

Delhi is currently under lockdown till 5 am on May 3. The chief minister took to Twitter to announce the extension of lockdown.

Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 1, 2021

Earlier on April 26, Kejriwal had announced the extension of 6-day lockdown by a week to control the rise in coronavirus cases. Delhi has been hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Scarcity of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines have been reported from across the national capital.

Delhi reported 27,047 new COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths due to the infection on Friday. Positivity rate stood at 32.69 per cent. The national capital currently has 99,361 active coronavirus cases, while over 16,000 people have lost their lives to the disease.

Earlier today, Batra Hospital in Delhi said eight of its patients, including a doctor, passed away on Saturday due to lack of oxygen.

