Delhi Metro's Blue Line Extension corridor gets safety approval, likely to open on March 8

The 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section will be thrown open to the public soon as it has got the safety approval from Metro Rail Safety Commissioner.

"Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety S K Pathak has accorded the mandatory approval for the commencement of passenger operations on the 6.675-km Noida City Centre - Noida Electronic City section of the Blue Line, which was inspected on Monday," a DMRC official told PTI.

The section which is an extension of Delhi Metro's Blue Line is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, official sources said Tuesday.

Also Read: Delhi Metro Blue Line extension: Check opening date, stations, facilities on Noida City Centre-Electronic City stretch

The fully elevated section between Noida City Centre and Noida Electronic City consists of six stations - Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City. The metro stretch will benefit the people of Noida a great deal as well as connect the satellite city to Delhi.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the 9.4-km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section, an extension of the Red Line on March 8.

"Passenger services on this Red Line section are slated to start on March 9, from 8 am, following the formal inauguration of this stretch on March 8," the DMRC official told the news agency.

Also Read: Delhi metro's Blue Line to soon start operations to Noida Electronic City

The section has already been granted permission by Commissioner Metro Rail Safety and will ply through the interiors of Ghaziabad for the first time.

The Delhi Metro's current operational span is 327 km with 236 stations. After these corridors open, it will further extend to over 342 km with 250 stations.

The extended corridor of the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City will also bring the Blue Line close to the recently opened Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida.

Also Read: Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda metro: All you need to know about Delhi Metro's Red Line

The Sector-52 station of the DMRC's Blue Line is very close to the Sector-51 station on the Aqua Line, operated by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), and its commuters are awaiting last-mile connectivity between the two lines.

Plans are afoot to connect the two lines through a dedicated pathway and a carriage-way for e-rickshaws, officials said.

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate new Delhi Metro stretch from Dilshad Garden, launch civilian flights from Hindon airbase on March 8

(Edited by Sushmita Choudhury Agarwal)