Rs 5,500 fine for no high security registration plate, fuel stickers on cars in Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police will penalise cars which do not have high security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel sticker.

The transport department's enforcement wing will start fining cars without the necessary requirements a fine of Rs 5,500 from Tuesday.

Two-wheelers and cars registered in other states will not be fined.

The amended MV act says that a vehicle without HSRP can be slapped a fine of Rs 10,000, which has been compounded to Rs 5,500 by the transport department. The same goes for cars registered in the national capital that don't have colour-coded fuel stickers.

A senior transport department official said, "the emphasis would be on colour stickers to identify vehicles, whether these are petrol or diesel-run, etc. Enough time has been given so far to car owners to get colour-coded fuel stickers affixed and now challans of Rs 5,500 will be issued."

The challans will be issued by nine teams of the enforcement wing at random locations. The official added that soon this number will be scaled up to 50 and they "will start action at many more locations."

Those who have already booked a colour-coded sticker online can show the receipt to enforcement officials and wouldn't have to pay the fine.

A light blue colour is used for petrol and CNG-run vehicles, while orange will be used for diesel vehicles.