Delhi containment zones double in 15 days; check complete district-wise list

Amid the sharp increase in coronavirus cases in Delhi, the number of containment zones in the national capital has doubled up in the last 15 days. According to the Delhi government, the city's total containment zones stand at 158 now, and 58 have been de-contained.

As per reports by news agency ANI, Delhi's South-West and North districts have the highest number of containment zones at 31 each. The West district has 30 containment zones, the South-East district has 27 containment zones, and the South district has 26 zones. The East district has 17 containment zones, North-West district has 15 containment zones and New Delhi district has 14 zones. The Central and Shahdara districts have 10 zones each. North-East district has only five containment zones at five.

District-wise containment zones in Delhi:

South-West-31

North district-31

West district-30

South-East district-27

South district-26

East district-17

North-West district-15

New Delhi district-14

Central district-10

Shahdara district-10

North-East district-5

According to Union Health Ministry data, on Thursday, Delhi's coronavirus case tally soared to 23,645. The number of active cases in Delhi has climbed to 13,497. The fatalities due to the virus rose to 606. So far, 9,542 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated to the city.

Besides, more than 2.30 lakh tests have been conducted in the national capital until now, according to the Delhi health department. The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stood at around 8,400, the department added. And, nearly 255 patients are on ventilators or in the ICU.

