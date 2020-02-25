Delhi Violence Live Updates: 5 dead as clashes erupt over CAA; many schools, metro stations shut

A total of five people, including a police constable, have died as violence over the citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spiralled across northeast Delhi on Monday. Despite police efforts, frenzied protesters torched several houses, shops, vehicles and petrol pumps. The most-affected areas where the clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Ratan Lal, 42, the head constable attached to the ACP Gokalpuri office, died after sustaining injuries during stone-pelting at Gokalpuri. Four other civilians have died, while 50 others have been injured in the clashes.

8.30 AM: Section 144 has been imposed in Northeast Delhi as pro and anti-CAA protesters are still out on the streets. The Delhi Police has also urged the citizens to maintain calm and refrain from believing in rumours. Joint Police Commissioner (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar told the media that police forces have been strategically deployed in Jaffrabad, Seelampur, Maujpur, Gautampuri, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Wazirabad and Shiv Vihar, where there is a possibility of disturbance.

8.23 AM: Schools will remain closed in North east district today, says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Schools shal remain closed in North east district. https://t.co/0Ksg1HnR0m â Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 24, 2020

8.18 AM: Bhim Army Chief, Chandra Shekhar Azad writes a letter to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi: "I'm extremely concerned for safety&security of people belonging to Muslim&Scheduled Caste community in many parts of North East Delhi & wish to visit the areas affected by violence."

8.17 AM: Congress President Sonia Gandhi: "I appeal to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat the ill intentions of forces trying to divide India on the basis of religion."

8.10 AM: Delhi Traffic Police: From forenoon till around 4 pm on 25th February, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and the adjoining areas of Central and New Delhi. In the evening, traffic is likely to remain heavy in Chanakyapuri, RML roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH-48) & adjoining areas. Necessary traffic diversions as per ground situation may also be enforced.

8.00 AM: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar will continue to remain closed. Trains are being terminated at Welcome metro station.