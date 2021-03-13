'Effortless, painless': Ratan Tata on receiving first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Tata said the entire process of getting the vaccine was "effortless and painless".

Tata confirmed on Twitter that he received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon," he Tweeted.

Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon. - Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 13, 2021

The business tycoon got the COVID-19 jab as part of the second phase of the nationwide vaccination drive. The second phase of the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive began on March 1. After vaccinating 1.5 crore healthcare and frontline workers during the first phase, people above 60 years of age and those aged between 45-59 years with comorbidities are being administered the vaccine in the second phase.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry said 2,82,18,457 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country. The ministry added that 20,53,537 vaccine doses were administered in just the last 24 hours.

Vaccines administered to beneficiaries at government facilities are free of cost, while people will have to pay for this at private hospitals. Earlier, the government had set the ceiling price for COVID-19 vaccination in private facilities at Rs 250 per person per dose.

