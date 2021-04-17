Ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad granted bail in fodder scam

The Jharkhand High Court granted bail to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Dumka Treasury case. The Dumka Treasury case is linked to the multi-crore fodder scam.

The court had rejected Prasad's bail as he fell short by 1 month and 17 days to complete half of his sentencing. After completing the prescribed period in jail, the RJD supremo sought bail once again in court. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail.

The court has directed the politician to neither leave India without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period. The septuagenarian politician has been convicted in four out of five cases related to the fodder scam. Prasad has already got bail in three other cases of the fodder scam.

Earlier, he was granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case which involved the excess withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore. This was followed by his bail in another case pertaining to excess withdrawal worth Rs 79 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury. He also secured bail in a third case pertaining to excess withdrawal worth Rs 33.13 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury.

The politician got bail on the grounds of having served half the sentence of the total term that was awarded to him.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

