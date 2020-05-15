Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference at 4 PM Live Updates: Tranche III of economic package to be announced soon

The FM could announce the third economic relief package for the ailing travel, tourism and aviation sectors. All these three sectors have been badly hit since the coronavirus pandemic-hit loackdown was imposed in India. Travel and tourism, restaurants and aviation sectors companies have been practically shut for around two months now and today's announcements could allay their fears. Some common demands of these sectors are tax holiday, GST (goods and services tax) holiday and payment of salaries to the employees by the government.

3.52 PM: Aviation sector's demands

Emergency relief followed by a thorough revival package to bring the sector back on its feet

Six-month moratorium on working capital loans taken by the airlines

Cash infusion to support part-payment of salaries for 6 months Moratorium on outstanding payments like airport charges, aviation turbine fuel, GST

Bring ATF under GST framework

Open credit lines from banks to support the sector's revival

Direct cash injection in form of grants if lockdown is extended

3.47 PM: Restaurant industry's demands

Unemployment pay cover to all employees (covered under the ESIC Act) in full till lockdown and 50 per cent post that till March 2021; can be a mix of cash and free food grains

Extending moratorium on retail loans by employees to help them with cash flows.

Complete waiver of all license fees and minimum rent for utilities for six months

Postpone renewals of licences, permits and registrations

Restoration of input tax credit on GST. This is long-standing demand of the industry

3.40 PM: Travel and tourism industry's demands

3-6 months additional moratorium (on top of RBI's three months moratorium) on all working capital

Short term, interest-free loans for rebuilding business and immediate transmission to hotels, tour operators, travel agents (online and offline)

Deferment of all statutory dues such as GST, advance tax payments, provident fund, ESIC, and customs duties for at least 12 months

3.38 PM: The tourism sector accounts for 10 per cent of the GDP, and gives employment to 3.8 crore people directly and indirectly.

3.35 PM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat at 4 PM.

Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman will address a press conference on #AatmanirbharBharat#EconomicPackage











Watch on PIB's

3.30 PM: "We have made about 30 demands in our presentations. Though we haven't heard anything from the government, we have kept our fingers crossed," Akshay Kumar, Vice-Chairman of industry body FAITH (Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality), say.