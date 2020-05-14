Over Rs 4 lakh crore loan disbursed to 3 crore farmers under PM-KISAN, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said 3 crore farmers availed agricultural loan of Rs 4.22 lakh crore under PM-KISAN during the coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown. These farmers availed the benefit of the 3-month loan moratorium, Sitharaman said while addressing her second tranche of economic package which focuses on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, the self-employed and small farmers.

"Close to 3 crore marginal farmers had received loans worth Rs 4 lakh crore at low rates. They were also given a moratorium by the RBI," says Sitharaman.

In the today's press conference nine measures will be announced, three for migrants, two for small farmers and one each for loan within mudra, street vendors, housing, employment generation for tribal pockets, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Interest subvention and prompt repayment incentive on crop loans due from March 1 has been extended to May 31, says FM Sitharaman.

She said that 25 lakh new Kisan credit cards were sanctioned with a total loan limit of Rs 25,000 crore.

Liquidity support for farmers and the rural economy has been happening even during the last two months, FM said. Enumerating the measures taken by the government so far, she said that 62 lakh farmers have availed loans aggregating Rs 86,600 crore.

"Refinancing of Rs 29,00 crore provided by NABARD to cooperative banks and regional rural banks in March 2020. Support of Rs 4200 crore provided under rural infrastructure fund to states during March for rural infrastructure. Additionally, the working capital limit of Rs 6700 crore sanctioned for procurement of agriculture produce to state government entities since March," Finance Minister said.